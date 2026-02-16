Germany to extend border checks by six months, minister tells Bild

Feb 16 (Reuters) - Germany will extend checks at its borders by a further six months beyond March 15 due to the ongoing security situation, Interior Minister Alexander Dobrindt told Bild newspaper in comments released on Monday.

The corresponding notification is currently being sent to the European Commission, the newspaper reported citing sources in the government.

“We are extending controls at the borders with our neighbouring countries - border controls are one element of our reorganisation of migration policy in Germany,” Bild quoted Dobrindt as saying.

