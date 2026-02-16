https://www.internazionale.it/ultime-notizie-reuters/2026/02/16/germany-to-extend-border-checks-by-six-months-minister-tells-bild

Germany to extend border checks by six months, minister tells Bild

La Germania prolungherà di sei mesi i controlli alle frontiere, dice il ministro alla Bild

Reuters
16.2.2026
German Interior Minister Alexander Dobrindt attends a press conference on unreported violence in Germany, at the Federal Press Conference building in Berlin, Germany, February 10, 2026. REUTERS/Christian Mang (Reuters)

Feb 16 (Reuters) - Germany will extend checks at its borders by a further six months beyond March 15 due to the ongoing security situation, Interior Minister Alexander Dobrindt told Bild newspaper in comments released on Monday.

The corresponding notification is currently being sent to the European Commission, the newspaper reported citing sources in the government.

“We are extending controls at the borders with our neighbouring countries - border controls are one element of our reorganisation of migration policy in Germany,” Bild quoted Dobrindt as saying.

(Writing by Linda Pasquini, Editing by Friederike Heine)

