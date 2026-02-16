Nigeria says 100 US forces arrive, expanding mission

DAKAR, Feb 16 (Reuters) - About 100 U.S. forces personnel have arrived in Nigeria, the West African country’s defense headquarters spokesman said on Monday, as Washington scales up a military operation against what it regards as extremism.

In December, the U.S. carried out strikes targeting Islamic State-linked militants, and a small U.S. team of military personnel has been operating on the ground to help boost Nigeria’s intelligence capabilities.

