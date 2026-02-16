https://www.internazionale.it/ultime-notizie-reuters/2026/02/16/nigeria-says-100-us-forces-arrive-expanding-mission

Nigeria says 100 US forces arrive, expanding mission

La Nigeria dichiara l’arrivo di 100 forze statunitensi, ampliando la missione

Reuters
16.2.2026
People read newspapers reporting on U.S. airstrikes against Islamic State militants in Nigeria, according to U.S. President Donald Trump and the U.S. military, in Lagos, Nigeria, December 26, 2025. REUTERS/Sodiq Adelakun/File Photo (Reuters)

DAKAR, Feb 16 (Reuters) - About 100 U.S. forces personnel have arrived in Nigeria, the West African country’s defense headquarters spokesman said on Monday, as Washington scales up a military operation against what it regards as extremism.

In December, the U.S. carried out strikes targeting Islamic State-linked militants, and a small U.S. team of military personnel has been operating on the ground to help boost Nigeria’s intelligence capabilities.

(Reporting by Jessica Donati, Editing by Timothy Heritage)

