https://www.internazionale.it/ultime-notizie-reuters/2026/02/17/apartment-building-fire-in-spain-s-catalonia-kills-5-youths

Apartment building fire in Spain’s Catalonia kills 5 youths

L’incendio di un condominio in Catalogna uccide 5 giovani

Reuters
17.2.2026

MADRID, Feb 17 (Reuters) - Five people have died and four others suffered minor injuries in a fire at an apartment building in Spain’s northeastern Catalonia, regional firefighters said late on Monday.

According to Spanish news agency EFE, citing fire department sources, authorities believe all the deceased were young people, and some may have been underage.

The blaze broke out in a storage room of a five-story building in Manlleu, a town of 21,000 in the Osona area north of Barcelona, firefighters said in a statement.

For reasons still unknown, the victims were unable to escape the storage area, they added. The Mossos d’Esquadra - Catalan police - have opened an investigation into the cause of the fire.

The victims’ identification will be completed throughout Tuesday morning, as some of the bodies were charred.

(Reporting by David Latona; Editing by Kim Coghill)

Scrivici per correzioni o suggerimenti: posta@internazionale.it

Da non perdere

Ambiente Successo australiano Gabriele Crescente
Economia Il nuovo terreno di gioco della speculazione Xenia Miller
Cultura Non ci sono più tenori
Abbonati a Internazionale per leggere l’articolo.
Gli abbonati hanno accesso a tutti gli articoli, i video e i reportage pubblicati sul sito.
Abbonati