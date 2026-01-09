https://www.internazionale.it/ultime-notizie-reuters/2026/01/09/dutch-parties-aim-to-form-minority-government-nos-reports

Dutch parties aim to form minority government, NOS reports

I partiti olandesi puntano a formare un governo di minoranza, riferisce NOS

Reuters
9.1.2026
Democrats 66 (D66) party leader Rob Jetten speaks next to the media members at the Dutch Parliament, after the Dutch parliamentary elections, in The Hague, Netherlands, October 30, 2025. REUTERS/Piroschka Van De Wouw/File Photo (Reuters)

AMSTERDAM, Jan 9 (Reuters) - Government formation talks in the Netherlands will be aimed at forming a rare minority cabinet, the Dutch broadcaster NOS reported on Friday, citing sources close to the talks.

Negotiations on forming the government will continue between the centrist, pro-EU D66 party, which won the election in October last year, the conservative Christian Democrats and the right-wing VVD.

This coalition would hold 66 seats in the 150-seat lower house of parliament.

(Reporting by Bart Meijer; Editing by Kevin Liffey)

