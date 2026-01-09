Dutch parties aim to form minority government, NOS reports

AMSTERDAM, Jan 9 (Reuters) - Government formation talks in the Netherlands will be aimed at forming a rare minority cabinet, the Dutch broadcaster NOS reported on Friday, citing sources close to the talks.

Negotiations on forming the government will continue between the centrist, pro-EU D66 party, which won the election in October last year, the conservative Christian Democrats and the right-wing VVD.

This coalition would hold 66 seats in the 150-seat lower house of parliament.

