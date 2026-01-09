Kurdish councils in Syria’s Aleppo reject evacuation call

Jan 9 (Reuters) - Kurdish councils in Syria’s Aleppo said on Friday they would not evacuate neighbourhoods under their control as part of a ceasefire deal to end days of fighting between Kurdish forces and Syrian government fighters.

In a statement published by Syrian Kurdish outlets, the local councils of the Ashrafiyah and Sheikh Maksoud districts said calls to leave Aleppo were “a call to surrender” and that Kurdish forces would instead “defend their neighbourhoods”.

(Reporting by Orhan Qereman; Writing by Maya Gebeily; Editing by Alison Williams)