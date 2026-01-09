https://www.internazionale.it/ultime-notizie-reuters/2026/01/09/moscow-says-us-freed-two-russian-crew-members-from-seized-oil-tanker-at-its-request

Moscow says US freed two Russian crew members from seized oil tanker at its request

Mosca afferma che gli Stati Uniti hanno liberato due membri dell&#39;equipaggio russo dalla petroliera sequestrata su loro richiesta

Reuters
9.1.2026
Spokeswoman of the Russian Foreign Ministry Maria Zakharova attends a press conference following talks between Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov and Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araqchi in Moscow, Russia, December 17, 2025. REUTERS/Ramil Sitdikov/Pool/File (Reuters)

MOSCOW, Jan 9 (Reuters) - The Russian Foreign Ministry said on Friday that the United States had released two Russian crew members from a Russian-flagged oil tanker seized on Wednesday in the Atlantic Ocean.

In a statement, Maria Zakharova, the ministry’s spokesman said: “We welcome this decision and express our gratitude to the U.S. leadership.

“We are proceeding with the urgent practical work on all issues related to ensuring the speedy return of our compatriots to their homeland.”

Russia’s Transport Ministry said on Wednesday that it had lost contact with the vessel, the Marinera, after U.S. naval forces boarded it near Iceland as part of what Washington says are efforts to block oil exports from Venezuela.

(Reporting by Lucy PapachristouEditing by Andrew Osborn)

