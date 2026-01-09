https://www.internazionale.it/ultime-notizie-reuters/2026/01/09/pope-leo-decries-diplomacy-based-on-force-in-speech-to-vatican-envoys

Pope Leo decries ‘diplomacy based on force’ in speech to Vatican envoys

Papa Leone denuncia la "diplomazia basata sulla forza" nel discorso agli inviati vaticani

Reuters
9.1.2026
Pope Leo XIV holds the weekly general audience in the Paul VI Hall at the Vatican, January 7, 2026. REUTERS/Guglielmo Mangiapane (Reuters)

VATICAN CITY, Jan 9 (Reuters) - Pope Leo decried the use of military force by countries wishing to achieve diplomatic goals on Friday, saying the weakness of international organizations in the face of global conflicts was “a particular cause for concern.”

“A diplomacy that promotes dialogue and seeks consensus among all parties is being replaced by a diplomacy based on force,” Leo, the first U.S. pope, said in an address to diplomats accredited to the Vatican.

(Reporting by Joshua McElweeEditing by Frances Kerry)

