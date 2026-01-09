https://www.internazionale.it/ultime-notizie-reuters/2026/01/09/trump-cancels-second-wave-of-attacks-on-venezuela-after-cooperation

Trump cancels second wave of attacks on Venezuela after cooperation

Trump annulla la seconda ondata di attacchi al Venezuela dopo la cooperazione

Reuters
9.1.2026
U.S. President Donald Trump speaks as U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio looks on during a press conference following a U.S. strike on Venezuela where President Nicolas Maduro and his wife, Cilia Flores, were captured, from Trump’s Mar-a-Lago club in Palm (Reuters)

Jan 9 (Reuters) - U.S. President Donald Trump said on Friday he had canceled a previously expected second wave of attacks on Venezuela following cooperation from the South American nation.

Trump said the U.S. and Venezuela were working well together, adding that at least $100 billion would be invested by the “big oil” companies in Venezuela.

He added, however, that all oil tankers in Venezuela “will stay in place for safety and security purposes”.

(Reporting by Shubham Kalia in Bengaluru; editing by Philippa Fletcher and Mark Heinrich)

