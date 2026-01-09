Trump cancels second wave of attacks on Venezuela after cooperation

Jan 9 (Reuters) - U.S. President Donald Trump said on Friday he had canceled a previously expected second wave of attacks on Venezuela following cooperation from the South American nation.

Trump said the U.S. and Venezuela were working well together, adding that at least $100 billion would be invested by the “big oil” companies in Venezuela.

He added, however, that all oil tankers in Venezuela “will stay in place for safety and security purposes”.

(Reporting by Shubham Kalia in Bengaluru; editing by Philippa Fletcher and Mark Heinrich)