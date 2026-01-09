https://www.internazionale.it/ultime-notizie-reuters/2026/01/09/trump-wishes-best-of-luck-to-hungary-s-orban-in-election-campaign

Trump wishes ‘best of luck’ to Hungary’s Orban in election campaign

Trump augura "buona fortuna" all&#39;ungherese Orban in campagna elettorale

Reuters
9.1.2026
U.S. President Donald Trump hosts a bilateral lunch with Hungary’s Prime Minister Viktor Orban at the White House in Washington, D.C., U.S., November 7, 2025. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst/File Photo/File Photo (Reuters)

BUDAPEST, Jan 9 (Reuters) - U.S. President Donald Trump wished ‘best of luck’ to Hungary’s Prime Minister Viktor Orban, a long-time ally, in his election campaign in a letter posted by Orban on his Facebook page on Friday.

In the letter dated December 10, Trump also thanked Orban for an invitation to Hungary and said that his team will be “in touch” with regards to his schedule. The election will likely be held in April.

