Trump wishes ‘best of luck’ to Hungary’s Orban in election campaign

BUDAPEST, Jan 9 (Reuters) - U.S. President Donald Trump wished ‘best of luck’ to Hungary’s Prime Minister Viktor Orban, a long-time ally, in his election campaign in a letter posted by Orban on his Facebook page on Friday.

In the letter dated December 10, Trump also thanked Orban for an invitation to Hungary and said that his team will be “in touch” with regards to his schedule. The election will likely be held in April.

(Reporting by Krisztina Than and Anita Komuves; editing by Philippa Fletcher)