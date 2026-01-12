Australia’s US ambassador Rudd to step down early

By Alasdair Pal and David Brunnstrom

SYDNEY, Jan 13 (Reuters) - Australia’s ambassador to the United States Kevin Rudd is stepping down, Prime Minister Anthony Albanese said on Tuesday, a year earlier than expected following criticism from U.S. President Donald Trump. Rudd, a former Australian prime minister, is returning to head the Asia Society think tank, Albanese told a news conference. An announcement of Rudd’s replacement would be made at a later date, he said. “Australia and the United States are the closest of friends and allies, and this will never change,” he said. “We will continue to take forward the important work that Kevin has done, some of it is, of course, ongoing work.” Rudd made several comments criticising Trump before he became ambassador, including calling him “the most destructive president in history.” He later deleted that comment from social media when he was appointed ambassador.

When asked during an October event at the White House during a visit by Albanese about Rudd’s past comments, Trump gestured to the ambassador across the table and said “I don’t like you either, and I probably never will”. Following criticism from Australia’s opposition, who called for him to be sacked over his remarks about Trump, Albanese said in October that Rudd would serve out his four-year term.

A White House official told Reuters when asked about Rudd’s departure: “Ambassador Rudd worked well with President Trump and the administration. We wish him well.”

(Reporting by Alasdair Pal in Sydney and David Brunnstrom in Washington; Editing by Stephen Coates)