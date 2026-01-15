https://www.internazionale.it/ultime-notizie-reuters/2026/01/15/us-honduras-to-launch-trade-talks-ustr-greer-says

US, Honduras to launch trade talks, USTR Greer says

Stati Uniti e Honduras avvieranno colloqui commerciali, dice l&#39;USTR Greer

Reuters
15.1.2026
U.S. Trade Representative Jamieson Greer on the day he attends a working lunch with EU ministers responsible for trade, in Brussels, Belgium, November 24, 2025. REUTERS/Piroschka van de Wouw (Reuters)

WASHINGTON, Jan 15 (Reuters) - The United States and Honduras intend to launch negotiations on a reciprocal trade agreement as soon as possible, U.S. Trade Representative Jamieson Greer said in a statement on Thursday.

Greer said he discussed bilateral trade and economic opportunities with Honduran President-elect Nasry Asfura on Wednesday.

Asfura, the conservative candidate for Honduran presidency backed by U.S. President Donald Trump, was declared the winner last month in an election that was beset by delays, technical problems and allegations of fraud.

(Reporting by Doina Chiacu;)

Scrivici per correzioni o suggerimenti: posta@internazionale.it

Da non perdere

Immagini Terrore in casa, Minneapolis, Stati Uniti
Immagini La Patagonia brucia, El Hoyo, Argentina
Immagini Ancora con Museveni, Kampala, Uganda
Abbonati a Internazionale per leggere l’articolo.
Gli abbonati hanno accesso a tutti gli articoli, i video e i reportage pubblicati sul sito.
Abbonati