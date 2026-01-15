US, Honduras to launch trade talks, USTR Greer says

WASHINGTON, Jan 15 (Reuters) - The United States and Honduras intend to launch negotiations on a reciprocal trade agreement as soon as possible, U.S. Trade Representative Jamieson Greer said in a statement on Thursday.

Greer said he discussed bilateral trade and economic opportunities with Honduran President-elect Nasry Asfura on Wednesday.

Asfura, the conservative candidate for Honduran presidency backed by U.S. President Donald Trump, was declared the winner last month in an election that was beset by delays, technical problems and allegations of fraud.

(Reporting by Doina Chiacu;)