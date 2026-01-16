https://www.internazionale.it/ultime-notizie-reuters/2026/01/16/japan-protests-against-chinese-resource-development-in-east-china-sea

Japan protests against Chinese resource development in East China Sea

Il Giappone protesta contro lo sviluppo delle risorse cinesi nel Mar Cinese Orientale

Reuters
16.1.2026

TOKYO, Jan 16 (Reuters) - China has initiated construction of a new natural resource development structure in the East China Sea between China and Japan, the Japanese foreign ministry said in a statement on Friday, adding it has lodged a “strong protest” with China.

The move, which Japan called “extremely regrettable”, is the latest of the series of Chinese resource development activities in the disputed waters and comes amid the two East Asian neighbours’ heightened tensions in recent months.

Reporting by Kantaro Komiya

