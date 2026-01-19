Canada could send small contingent of troops to Greenland, says source

By David Ljunggren

OTTAWA, Jan 19 (Reuters) - Canada is considering whether to send a small contingent of troops to Greenland to take part in NATO military exercises, a source directly familiar with the matter said on Monday.

The news was first reported by the CBC News and the Globe and Mail newspaper.

Military officials have presented plans for the operation to the government and are awaiting a decision from Prime Minister Mark Carney, said the source, who requested anonymity given the sensitivity of the matter.

Carney’s office declined to comment.

U.S. President Donald Trump’s threats to take Greenland pose a challenge for Carney, who is keen to show solidarity with European allies while trying to stay on the right side of Trump, who has in the past threatened to annex Canada.

“We’re concerned about this escalation, to be absolutely clear… we always will support sovereignty and territorial integrity of countries, wherever their geographic location is,” Carney told reporters in Doha on Sunday.

European countries sent small numbers of military personnel to Greenland last week.

Germany, France, Sweden, Norway, Finland and the Netherlands have said they are sending military staff to begin preparations for larger drills later this year.

