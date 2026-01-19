https://www.internazionale.it/ultime-notizie-reuters/2026/01/19/denmark-greenland-suggest-arctic-nato-mission-danish-defence-minister-says

Denmark, Greenland suggest Arctic NATO mission, Danish defence minister says

Danimarca e Groenlandia propongono una missione artica della NATO, dice il ministro della Difesa danese

Reuters
19.1.2026
A man stands on a street on the day of the meeting between top U.S. officials and the foreign ministers of Denmark and Greenland, in Nuuk, Greenland, January 14, 2026. REUTERS/Marko Djurica/File Photo (Reuters)

BRUSSELS, Jan 19 (Reuters) - Denmark and Greenland have discussed the possibility of having a NATO mission in Greenland and the Arctic, Danish Defence Minister Troels Lund Poulsen said on Monday.

He spoke as U.S. President Donald Trump intensified his push to wrest sovereignty over Greenland from fellow NATO member Denmark, prompting the European Union to weigh hitting back with its own measures.

Poulsen made his remarks after a meeting with NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte and Greenlandic Foreign Minister Vivian Motzfeldt in Brussels.

“We have proposed this. The NATO Secretary General has also taken note of this, and I believe we can now hopefully establish a framework for how this can be achieved,” Poulsen said.

“This is also in line with what we have discussed with the Greenlandic government.”

(Reporting by Lili Bayer and Louise Rasmussen, editing by Mark Heinrich)

