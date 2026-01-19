https://www.internazionale.it/ultime-notizie-reuters/2026/01/19/italian-fashion-designer-valentino-has-died-la-repubblica-daily-says

Italian fashion designer Valentino has died, la Repubblica daily says

Lo stilista italiano Valentino è morto, secondo il quotidiano la Repubblica

Reuters
19.1.2026
Designer Valentino Garavani arrives for the 2019 CFDA Awards at The Brooklyn Museum in New York, U.S., June 3, 2019. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly (Reuters)

ROME, Jan 19 (Reuters) - Italian fashion designer Valentino Garavani has died at the age of 93, newspaper la Repubblica and other Italian media said on Monday.

(Writing by Alvise Armellini, editing by Gavin Jones)

