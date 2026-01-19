Italian fashion designer Valentino has died, la Repubblica daily says

ROME, Jan 19 (Reuters) - Italian fashion designer Valentino Garavani has died at the age of 93, newspaper la Repubblica and other Italian media said on Monday.
(Writing by Alvise Armellini, editing by Gavin Jones)
ROMA, 19 gennaio (Reuters) - Lo stilista italiano Valentino Garavani è morto all’età di 93 anni, hanno detto lunedì il quotidiano la Repubblica e altri media italiani.
(Scritto da Alvise Armellini, montaggio di Gavin Jones)
