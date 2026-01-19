Several killed in blast in Afghan capital Kabul, Taliban interior ministry says

KABUL, Jan 19 (Reuters) - Several people were killed in a blast in Afghan capital Kabul’s Shahr-e-Naw area, the Taliban interior ministry said on Monday.

“According to preliminary reports, a number of people were killed and injured,” Interior Ministry spokesperson Abdul Mateen Qani told Reuters, adding that details would be released later.

The Shahr-e-Naw area is home to foreigners and is considered one of the most secure areas in Kabul.

(Reporting by Mohammed Yunus Yawar, writing by Sakshi Dayal; Editing by YP Rajesh)