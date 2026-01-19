Trump invites Polish president to join Gaza Board of Peace, aide says

WARSAW, Jan 19 (Reuters) - Polish President Karol Nawrocki has been invited to join the Gaza Board of Peace by U.S. President Donald Trump, the Polish president’s foreign policy adviser said on Monday

The invitation was first reported by news website Onet, which cited two independent sources.

“President Nawrocki received an invitation from President Trump to participate in this council,” Marcin Przydacz told a press conference. He added that the invitation demonstrated a recognition of Poland’s role in the international arena.

(Reporting by Alan Charlish and Karol Badohal; editing by Mark Heinrich)