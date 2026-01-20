https://www.internazionale.it/ultime-notizie-reuters/2026/01/20/russia-hits-kyiv-with-drones-and-missiles-cutting-power-water-supplies

Russia hits Kyiv with drones and missiles, cutting power, water supplies

La Russia colpisce Kiev con droni e missili, tagliando le forniture di energia e acqua

Reuters
20.1.2026

Jan 20 (Reuters) - Russian forces launched a combined drone and missile attack on the Ukrainian capital of Kyiv early on Tuesday, triggering cuts in power and water supplies, the city’s mayor said.

Mayor Vitali Klitschko, writing on Telegram, said a strike on the east bank of the Dnipro River had disrupted both power and water supplies. A non-residential building had been hit and one person injured, he said.

Unofficial Telegram news channels posted photos of darkened high-rise apartment buildings.

Tymur Tkachenko, head of the capital’s military administration, said a storage area had been damaged and several cars set ablaze.

(Reporting by Ron Popeski; Editing by Jacqueline Wong and Christian Schmollinger)

Scrivici per correzioni o suggerimenti: posta@internazionale.it

Da non perdere

podcast I dazi non fermano le esportazioni cinesi
Iran Colpo al cuore del regime Maryam Dehkordi
Le regole Cuffie e auricolari
Abbonati a Internazionale per leggere l’articolo.
Gli abbonati hanno accesso a tutti gli articoli, i video e i reportage pubblicati sul sito.
Abbonati