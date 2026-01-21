https://www.internazionale.it/ultime-notizie-reuters/2026/01/21/trump-row-over-greenland-derails-ukraine-postwar-deal-ft-reports

Trump row over Greenland derails Ukraine postwar deal, FT reports

Il litigio di Trump sulla Groenlandia fa deragliare l’accordo postbellico sull’Ucraina, riporta il FT

Reuters
21.1.2026
Residential buildings during a power blackout and freezing temperatures after critical civil infrastructure was hit by recent Russian missile and drone attacks, amid Russia’s attack on Ukraine, in Kyiv, Ukraine January 13, 2026. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich (Reuters)

Jan 21 (Reuters) - European opposition to U.S. President Donald Trump’s bid to acquire Greenland and his proposed “Board of Peace” initiative has disrupted plans for an economic support package for postwar Ukraine, the Financial Times reported on Wednesday.

A planned announcement of an $800 billion prosperity plan to be agreed between Ukraine, Europe and the U.S. at the World Economic Forum in Davos this week has been delayed, the FT reported, citing six officials.

Reuters could not immediately verify the report.

(Reporting by Bipasha Dey in Bengaluru; Editing by Christopher Cushing)

