Trump row over Greenland derails Ukraine postwar deal, FT reports

Jan 21 (Reuters) - European opposition to U.S. President Donald Trump’s bid to acquire Greenland and his proposed “Board of Peace” initiative has disrupted plans for an economic support package for postwar Ukraine, the Financial Times reported on Wednesday.

A planned announcement of an $800 billion prosperity plan to be agreed between Ukraine, Europe and the U.S. at the World Economic Forum in Davos this week has been delayed, the FT reported, citing six officials.

Reuters could not immediately verify the report.

(Reporting by Bipasha Dey in Bengaluru; Editing by Christopher Cushing)