Ukraine anti-corruption body investigates former senior presidential aide

L’organismo anticorruzione ucraino indaga sull’ex collaboratore presidenziale di alto livello

Reuters
21.1.2026

KYIV, Jan 21 (Reuters) - Ukraine’s anti-corruption bureau said on Wednesday it was investigating an unnamed former senior official from the president’s office and a former board member of state oil and gas major Naftogaz for involvement in an alleged green energy embezzlement scheme.

In a statement on social media, the bureau said the alleged scheme involved claiming green energy payments for facilities in territories occupied by Russia in 2022. It said a total of nine suspects had been identified in the case.

(Reporting by Yuliia Dysa; Writing by Max Hunder; Editing by Andrew Heavens)

