Putin says he will meet US envoys Witkoff, Kushner on Thursday

Putin dice che giovedì incontrerà gli inviati statunitensi Witkoff e Kushner

Reuters
22.1.2026
Russian President Vladimir Putin chairs a meeting with members of the government via video link at the Kremlin in Moscow, Russia January 21, 2026. Sputnik/Vyacheslav Prokofyev/Pool via REUTERS (Reuters)

Jan 21 (Reuters) - Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Wednesday he would meet on Thursday with U.S. envoys Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner, who have been tasked with finding a solution to Russia’s nearly four-year-old war with Ukraine.

Putin, quoted by Russian news agencies, said during a meeting of Russia’s Security Council that he would discuss the possible use of frozen Russian assets with the U.S. envoys in connection with recovery work in regions affected by the war.

“This possibility is also under discussion with representatives of the U.S. administration,” Russian news agencies quoted him as saying.

Putin said he would also discuss use of the assets with Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas, scheduled to meet with the Russian leader on Thursday.

Putin said as well that Russia’s Foreign Ministry had been instructed to study U.S. President Donald Trump’s invitation to join his proposed Board of Peace and would reply in due course.

Putin said he saw the proposal mainly as part of efforts to deal with a Middle East peace settlement.

Even before any decision on joining the Board, Putin said Moscow was ready to provide $1 billion - as required by Trump for long-term membership - from the frozen assets “in view of Russia’s special relations with the Palestinian people”.

(Reporting by Ronald Popeski; Editing by Franklin Paul and Tom Hogue)

