Philippines, U.S. hold joint sail in disputed South China Sea shoal

MANILA, Jan 27 (Reuters) - The Philippine and U.S. militaries sailed together at a disputed South China Sea shoal this week, Manila’s armed forces said on Tuesday, performing joint exercises to boost interoperability between the two treaty allies.

The joint sail was held in the Scarborough Shoal in South China Sea waters lying within the Philippines’ exclusive economic zone, which China also claims as part of its territory. It was the 11th “maritime cooperative activity” involving the United States and the Philippines since November 2023.

“The successful conduct of these activities enhanced coordination, tactical proficiency, and mutual understanding between allied forces,” the Philippine armed forces said in a statement.

The joint sail showcased the Philippines’ frigate Antonio Luna, a Philippine coast guard offshore patrol vessel, as well as two military planes and a helicopter.

The U.S. Indo-Pacific Command deployed the USS John Finn, an Arleigh Burke-class guided missile destroyer and an MH-60R Seahawk helicopter.

Military engagements between the treaty allies have soared under President Ferdinand Marcos Jr., who has pivoted closer to Washington in response to China’s growing presence in the South China Sea.

China claims sovereignty over nearly all the South China Sea, including parts of the exclusive economic zones of Brunei, Indonesia, Malaysia, the Philippines and Vietnam.

(Reporting by Mikhail Flores; Editing by David Stanway)