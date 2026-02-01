https://www.internazionale.it/ultime-notizie-reuters/2026/02/01/iranian-official-says-revolutionary-guards-have-no-plan-to-hold-military-exercises-in-the-gulf

Iranian official says Revolutionary Guards have no plan to hold military exercises in the Gulf

Un funzionario iraniano afferma che le Guardie Rivoluzionarie non hanno in programma esercitazioni militari nel Golfo

Reuters
1.2.2026

DUBAI, Feb 1 (Reuters) - The naval forces of Iran’s Revolutionary Guards have no plan to carry out live-fire exercises in the Strait of Hormuz as reported by some media outlets earlier this week, an Iranian official told Reuters on Sunday.

Iran’s state-run Press TV reported on Thursday that the force would carry out the exercises in the Strait of Hormuz on February 1 and February 2.

“There was no plan for the Guards to hold military exercises there and there was no official announcement about it. Only media reports which were wrong,” the official said.

(Writing by Parisa Hafezi. Editing by Jane Merriman)

