China hands life sentence to former justice minister over bribery

BEIJING, Feb 2 (Reuters) - A Chinese court on Monday sentenced China’s former justice minister Tang Yijun to life in prison for taking bribes, state broadcaster CCTV reported.
(Reporting by Ethan Wang and Ryan Woo; Editing by Aidan Lewis)
BEIJING, 2 febbraio (Reuters) - Lunedì un tribunale cinese ha condannato all’ergastolo l’ex ministro della giustizia cinese Tang Yijun per aver preso tangenti, come ha riferito l’emittente di stato CCTV.
(Servizio di Ethan Wang e Ryan Woo; montaggio di Aidan Lewis)
