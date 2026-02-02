https://www.internazionale.it/ultime-notizie-reuters/2026/02/02/china-hands-life-sentence-to-former-justice-minister-over-bribery

China hands life sentence to former justice minister over bribery

La Cina condanna all’ergastolo l’ex ministro della Giustizia per corruzione

Reuters
2.2.2026

BEIJING, Feb 2 (Reuters) - A Chinese court on Monday sentenced China’s former justice minister Tang Yijun to life in prison for taking bribes, state broadcaster CCTV reported.

(Reporting by Ethan Wang and Ryan Woo; Editing by Aidan Lewis)

Scrivici per correzioni o suggerimenti: posta@internazionale.it

Da non perdere

Economia L’intelligenza artificiale sta rivoluzionando il porno
Lavoro Come sono finito a fare l’autista di Uber Steve Scherer
Iran Immagini di rabbia e di speranza
Abbonati a Internazionale per leggere l’articolo.
Gli abbonati hanno accesso a tutti gli articoli, i video e i reportage pubblicati sul sito.
Abbonati