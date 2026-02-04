https://www.internazionale.it/ultime-notizie-reuters/2026/02/04/55-000-ukrainian-soldiers-killed-on-battlefield-zelenskiy-tells-french-tv

55,000 Ukrainian soldiers killed on battlefield, Zelenskiy tells French TV

55.000 soldati ucraini uccisi sul campo di battaglia, dice Zelenskiy alla TV francese

Reuters
4.2.2026
Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelenskiy speaks to the media during a joint press conference with NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte (not pictured), amid Russia’s attack on Ukraine, in Kyiv, Ukraine February 3, 2026. REUTERS/Anatolii Stepanov (Reuters)

PARIS, Feb 4 (Reuters) - The number of Ukrainian soldiers killed on the battlefield as a result of the country’s war with Russia is estimated at 55,000, Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelenskiy told France 2 TV on Wednesday.

“In Ukraine, officially the number of soldiers killed on the battlefield - either professionals or those conscripted - is 55,000,” said Zelenskiy, in a pre-recorded interview that was broadcast on Wednesday.

Zelenskiy, whose comments were translated into French, added that on top of that casualties figure was a ‘large number of people’ considered as officially missing.

(Reporting by Sudip Kar-Gupta, Editing by Franklin Paul)

