55,000 Ukrainian soldiers killed on battlefield, Zelenskiy tells French TV

PARIS, Feb 4 (Reuters) - The number of Ukrainian soldiers killed on the battlefield as a result of the country’s war with Russia is estimated at 55,000, Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelenskiy told France 2 TV on Wednesday.

“In Ukraine, officially the number of soldiers killed on the battlefield - either professionals or those conscripted - is 55,000,” said Zelenskiy, in a pre-recorded interview that was broadcast on Wednesday.

Zelenskiy, whose comments were translated into French, added that on top of that casualties figure was a ‘large number of people’ considered as officially missing.

(Reporting by Sudip Kar-Gupta, Editing by Franklin Paul)