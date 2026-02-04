Cyprus confirms death of Russian ex-Uralkali CEO Baumgertner

NICOSIA, Feb 4 (Reuters) - Russian businessman Vladislav Baumgertner, a former chief executive of potash giant Uralkali, has been confirmed dead in Cyprus after going missing on January 7, authorities said on Wednesday.

Baumgertner’s body was found on January 15 in a coastal area in the southern part of the island, but DNA testing was required to confirm his identity. The location where he was found falls within a civilian area controlled by the British Sovereign Base Areas in Cyprus.

“The circumstances and cause of his death are under investigation by the Criminal Investigation Department of police of the British bases,” a spokesperson for the bases said, adding that Baumgertner’s family had been informed.

Baumgertner, 53, had been living in the southern Cypriot city of Limassol in recent years.

