Olympics-Italy foiled Russia-linked cyberattacks on embassies, Olympic sites, minister says

MILAN, Feb 4 (Reuters) - Italy has thwarted a series of cyberattacks targeting its foreign ministry facilities, including an embassy in Washington, as well as websites linked to the Winter Olympics and hotels in Cortina d’Ampezzo, Foreign Minister Antonio Tajani said on Tuesday.

“These are actions of Russian origin,” Tajani said in remarks confirmed by a spokesperson.

“We prevented a series of cyberattacks against foreign ministry sites, starting with Washington and also involving some Winter Olympics sites, including hotels in Cortina,” he said.

(Reporting by Giselda Vagnoni and Cristina Carlevaro, editing by Ed Osmond)