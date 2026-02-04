Tunisian police arrest member of parliament who mocked president, two lawmakers say

TUNIS, Feb 4 (Reuters) - Tunisian police arrested lawmaker Ahmed Saidani on Wednesday, two of his colleagues said, in what appeared to be part of an escalating crackdown on critics of President Kais Saied.

Saidani has recently become known for his fierce criticism of Saied. On Tuesday, he mocked the president in a Facebook post, describing him as the “supreme commander of sewage and rainwater drainage,” blasting what he said was the absence of any achievements by Saied.

(Reporting by Tarek Amara; editing by Mark Heinrich)