Russia’s Dmitriev says progress made on Ukraine peace deal

MOSCOW, Feb 5 (Reuters) - Russian President Vladimir Putin’s envoy, Kirill Dmitriev, said on Thursday that there was progress and a positive movement forward in talks on a Ukraine peace deal.

“The warmongers from Europe, from Britain, are constantly trying to interfere with this process, constantly trying to meddle in it. And the more such attempts there are, the more we see that progress is definitely being made.” Dmitriev said.

“There is positive movement forward,” he said in comments supplied by his press service.

He said active work was underway on restoring relations with the United States, including within the framework of a U.S.-Russia working group on economy.

