Russian captain jailed over crew member’s death in U.S. tanker crash

Il capitano russo incarcerato per la morte di un membro dell’equipaggio nell’incidente di una petroliera statunitense

5.2.2026
Russian national Vladimir Motin, captain of the Portuguese-flagged Solong that hit the Stena Immaculate tanker, in this handout picture obtained by Reuters on January 13, 2026. CPS/Humberside Police/Handout via REUTERS THIS IMAGE HAS BEEN SUPPLIED BY A THI (Reuters)

LONDON, Feb 5 (Reuters) - The captain of a container ship that crashed into a U.S. tanker off Britain’s east coast last year was jailed for 6 years on Thursday for causing the death of a crew member through gross negligence.

Russian national Vladimir Motin, 59, was captain of the Portuguese-flagged Solong when it hit the Stena Immaculate tanker, which was anchored, on March 10, 2025.

The collision caused the death of Filipino national and Solong crew member Mark Pernia, 38, whose body has never been found and is presumed dead.

After a trial at London’s Old Bailey court, Motin was convicted on Monday and returned for sentencing on Thursday, when Judge Andrew Baker told him that Pernia died “under your command … and because of your gross negligence”.

