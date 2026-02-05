US, Russia to reestablish high level military-to-military dialogue, US military says

Feb 5 (Reuters) - The U.S. military said that Washington and Moscow on Thursday agreed to reestablish high level military-to-military dialogue, following talks in Abu Dhabi, over four years after suspension.

“This channel of communication was suspended in the fall of 2021, just prior to the onset of the conflict,” the United States European Command said in a statement, referring to Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

“The reestablishment follows meetings in the United Arab Emirates’ capital between Gen. Alexus G. Grynkewich, Commander of U.S. European Command, and senior Russian and Ukrainian military officials.”

