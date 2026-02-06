https://www.internazionale.it/ultime-notizie-reuters/2026/02/06/berlin-airport-slowly-reopens-after-black-ice-grounds-flights

Berlin airport slowly reopens after black ice grounds flights

L’aeroporto di Berlino riapre lentamente dopo che il ghiaccio nero ha bloccato i voli

Reuters
6.2.2026
An easyJet plane, as a de-icing vehicle works at Berlin Brandenburg Airport, which was closed due to severe ice on taxiways caused by freezing rain, in Berlin, Germany, February 6, 2026. REUTERS/Liesa Johannssen (Reuters)

FRANKFURT, Feb 6 (Reuters) - Berlin airport is resuming operations but with significant delays and cancellations after black ice had grounded flights in the German capital earlier on Friday, the airport said.

Snow and freezing rain during a prolonged cold snap have disrupted flights, road and rail traffic in Germany.

Airlines also had to delay or cancel departing flights on Thursday as jets could not be de-iced due to rain that quickly turned into ice.

“BER Airport is resuming flight operations. However, significant delays and cancellations are still occurring. Airlines decide independently whether flights will operate or be cancelled,” the airport said in a post on X.

“Please check your flight status regularly.”

(Reporting by Ludwig Burger and Matthias Williams; Editing by Clarence Fernandez)

Scrivici per correzioni o suggerimenti: posta@internazionale.it

Da non perdere

Ucraina Kiev rischia di perdere la guerra dell’energia Marija Tsaturjan
scuola Un anno scolastico in giro per l’Italia Pauline Valkenet
Venezuela La legge sul petrolio dettata da Trump Simon Romero
Abbonati a Internazionale per leggere l’articolo.
Gli abbonati hanno accesso a tutti gli articoli, i video e i reportage pubblicati sul sito.
Abbonati