Blaze in Iran’s capital Tehran put out, no injuries - fire department

DUBAI, Feb 6 (Reuters) - A large fire broke out on Friday in a carpentry workshop inside a military base in eastern Tehran, with smoke visible across the Iranian capital, but firefighters managed to put out the blaze and there were no injuries, Iranian news agencies reported.

The semi-official news agency Mehr said the workshop was located in a military complex linked to Iran’s military joint staff, without giving details.

State-affiliated Nour News said the fire had led to “widespread publication of photos from eastern Tehran on social media under the title of ‘explosion in Tehran’”.

Fires and explosions in Iran have often provoked fears of possible attacks by Israel or the United States, after Israel attacked Iran in a 12-day air war in June which the United States briefly joined, pounding key nuclear installations and killing top military commanders and nuclear scientists.

(Reporting by Dubai newsroom)