https://www.internazionale.it/ultime-notizie-reuters/2026/02/06/exclusive-some-uae-companies-pull-out-of-defence-show-in-saudi-arabia-as-tensions-linger

Exclusive-Some UAE companies pull out of defence show in Saudi Arabia as tensions linger

Esclusivo: alcune aziende degli Emirati Arabi Uniti si ritirano dalla fiera della difesa in Arabia Saudita a causa delle tensioni che permangono

Reuters
6.2.2026

DUBAI, Feb 6 (Reuters) - Some UAE companies have pulled out of a major defence show taking place in Saudi Arabia, two sources with direct knowledge of the matter told Reuters, the latest sign that a rift between the two Gulf oil powers is seeping into business interests.

The World Defense Show is set to take place in the Saudi capital of Riyadh from February 8-12. It was not immediately clear if all the UAE participants involved in the country pavilion had withdrawn.

There was no immediate comment by the UAE foreign ministry or the Saudi government media office on the matter.

(Reporting by Federico Maccioni, Nazih Osseiran, Maha El Dahan; Editing by Jan Harvey)

Scrivici per correzioni o suggerimenti: posta@internazionale.it

Da non perdere

Ucraina Kiev rischia di perdere la guerra dell’energia Marija Tsaturjan
scuola Un anno scolastico in giro per l’Italia Pauline Valkenet
Venezuela La legge sul petrolio dettata da Trump Simon Romero
Abbonati a Internazionale per leggere l’articolo.
Gli abbonati hanno accesso a tutti gli articoli, i video e i reportage pubblicati sul sito.
Abbonati