Germany’s Merz to visit Washington in March, Die Welt reports

BERLIN -, Feb 6 (Reuters) - German Chancellor Friedrich Merz will make his third visit to Washington in early March, amid efforts to ease transatlantic tensions between European nations and U.S. President Donald Trump, German daily Die Welt reported on Friday.

There was no immediate comment from Merz’s office.

The news comes around a week before the start of the Munich Security Conference, the high-level annual meeting of security policy specialists that saw blistering criticism of the United States’ European NATO partners by U.S. Vice President JD Vance.

Vance is not expected to come to the conference this year but Secretary of State Marco Rubio and a Congressional delegation are scheduled to attend.

