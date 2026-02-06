https://www.internazionale.it/ultime-notizie-reuters/2026/02/06/germany-s-merz-to-visit-washington-in-march-die-welt-reports

Germany’s Merz to visit Washington in March, Die Welt reports

Il tedesco Merz visiterà Washington a marzo, riferisce Die Welt

Reuters
6.2.2026
German Chancellor Friedrich Merz gives a government statement on the foreign policy situation during a session of the lower house of the German parliament, the Bundestag, in Berlin, Germany, January 29, 2026. REUTERS/Liesa Johannssen/File Photo (Reuters)

BERLIN -, Feb 6 (Reuters) - German Chancellor Friedrich Merz will make his third visit to Washington in early March, amid efforts to ease transatlantic tensions between European nations and U.S. President Donald Trump, German daily Die Welt reported on Friday.

There was no immediate comment from Merz’s office.

The news comes around a week before the start of the Munich Security Conference, the high-level annual meeting of security policy specialists that saw blistering criticism of the United States’ European NATO partners by U.S. Vice President JD Vance.

Vance is not expected to come to the conference this year but Secretary of State Marco Rubio and a Congressional delegation are scheduled to attend.

(Reporting by James Mackenzie, editing by Kirsti Knolle)

