India rejects any allegations of involvement in Pakistan bombing, foreign ministry says

L’India respinge ogni accusa di coinvolgimento nell’attentato in Pakistan, dice il ministero degli Esteri

6.2.2026
Paramilitary soldiers stand guard the site after a deadly explosion at a Shi’ite Muslim mosque in Islamabad, Pakistan, February 6, 2026. REUTERS/Waseem Khan (Reuters)

Feb 6 (Reuters) - India said it rejected “any and every” allegation of involvement in a bombing at a mosque in Islamabad on Friday, that killed at least 31 people, saying such claims were baseless and pointless.

“The bombing at an Islamabad mosque earlier today is condemnable and India condoles the loss of life it has caused. It is unfortunate that, instead of seriously addressing the problems plaguing its social fabric, Pakistan should choose to delude itself by blaming others for its home-grown ills. India rejects any and every such allegation.”

