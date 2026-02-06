Jailed Venezuelan protesters could all be free by next Friday, top lawmaker says

Feb 6 (Reuters) - The head of Venezuela’s National Assembly said on Friday that an amnesty law on track for final approval next week could free people jailed for participating in political protests or critiquing public figures by next Friday.

In a video released by Venezuela’s government on Telegram, Jorge Rodriguez said the bill is expected to receive final approval in the assembly on Tuesday.

“We hope that between next Tuesday and Friday at the latest they will all be free,” Rodriguez, who is the brother of Venezuela’s interim President Delcy Rodriguez, said.

Venezuela’s government has always denied holding political prisoners and says those jailed have committed crimes.

