https://www.internazionale.it/ultime-notizie-reuters/2026/02/06/kremlin-says-it-hopes-us-iran-talks-in-oman-will-yield-results

Kremlin says it hopes US-Iran talks in Oman will yield results

Il Cremlino spera che i colloqui USA-Iran in Oman portino a dei risultati

Reuters
6.2.2026
U.S. and Iran flags are seen in this illustration taken June 18, 2025. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration/File Photo (Reuters)

MOSCOW, Feb 6 (Reuters) - The Kremlin said on Friday that it hoped that negotiations between Iran and the United States in Oman would yield results and lead to a de-escalation and urged all sides to show restraint in the meantime.

Iran and the United States started high-stakes negotiations on Friday to try to overcome sharp differences over Tehran’s nuclear programme, with Oman shuttling between the sides, but a dispute over widening the agenda risked derailing diplomacy and triggering another Middle East conflict.

(Reporting by Dmitry Anonov; Writing by Anastasia TeterevlevaEditing by Andrew Osborn)

Scrivici per correzioni o suggerimenti: posta@internazionale.it

Da non perdere

Ucraina Kiev rischia di perdere la guerra dell’energia Marija Tsaturjan
scuola Un anno scolastico in giro per l’Italia Pauline Valkenet
Venezuela La legge sul petrolio dettata da Trump Simon Romero
Abbonati a Internazionale per leggere l’articolo.
Gli abbonati hanno accesso a tutti gli articoli, i video e i reportage pubblicati sul sito.
Abbonati