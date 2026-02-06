Kremlin says it hopes US-Iran talks in Oman will yield results

MOSCOW, Feb 6 (Reuters) - The Kremlin said on Friday that it hoped that negotiations between Iran and the United States in Oman would yield results and lead to a de-escalation and urged all sides to show restraint in the meantime.

Iran and the United States started high-stakes negotiations on Friday to try to overcome sharp differences over Tehran’s nuclear programme, with Oman shuttling between the sides, but a dispute over widening the agenda risked derailing diplomacy and triggering another Middle East conflict.

