Norway crown princess apologises to king and queen over Epstein friendship

OSLO, Feb 6 (Reuters) - Norway’s Crown Princess Mette-Marit apologised again on Friday for her friendship with convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein, one of several scandals to hit the Nordic country’s monarchy.

“I also apologise for the situation that I have put the royal family in, especially the King and Queen,” Mette-Marit said in a statement released by the royal palace.

New files related to Epstein published by the U.S. Justice Department last week included extensive email correspondence between Mette-Marit and Epstein after he was found guilty of child sex crimes in 2008.

Mette-Marit, the spouse of Harald’s son Crown Prince Haakon, the heir to the throne, previously apologised for maintaining contacts, saying she displayed poor judgement.

Norway’s prime minister on Monday said that Mette-Marit, and other prominent Norwegians who were named in the latest Epstein documents published, should provide more details about their involvement with Epstein.

Norway’s royal family is already dealing with several challenges. Marius, Mette-Marit’s son from a relationship predating her marriage to Crown Prince Haakon, is currently on trial for rape and domestic violence.

