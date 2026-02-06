https://www.internazionale.it/ultime-notizie-reuters/2026/02/06/russian-foreign-minister-accuses-ukraine-of-assassination-attempt-on-top-russian-general-in-moscow

Russian foreign minister accuses Ukraine of assassination attempt on top Russian general in Moscow

Il ministro degli esteri russo accusa l’Ucraina di aver tentato di assassinare l’alto generale russo a Mosca

Reuters
6.2.2026
A police officer enters a residential building where the assassination attempt on Russian Lieutenant General Vladimir Alexeyev took place in Moscow, Russia February 6, 2026. REUTERS/Anastasia Barashkova (Reuters)

MOSCOW, Feb 6 (Reuters) - Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov on Friday accused Ukraine of being behind an assassination attempt on a top Russian general in Moscow, something he said was designed to sabotage peace talks.

A senior Russian military officer, Lieutenant General Vladimir Alexeyev, was rushed to hospital earlier on Friday after being shot in Moscow, investigators said, in the latest of a series of attacks on top military officials.

There has been no comment from Ukraine on the shooting. Lavrov did not cite evidence to support his accusation that Kyiv was behind the attack.

(Reporting by Reuters; Writing by Gleb Stolyarov; Editing by Alex Richardson)

