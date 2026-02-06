https://www.internazionale.it/ultime-notizie-reuters/2026/02/06/thick-smoke-seen-rising-from-western-hong-kong

Thick smoke seen rising from western Hong Kong

Fumo denso visto salire dalla parte occidentale di Hong Kong

Reuters
6.2.2026

HONG KONG, Feb 6 (Reuters) - Plumes of thick smoke were seen rising above the western part of Hong Kong’s Kowloon peninsula on Friday, according to a Reuters witness.

(Reporting by James Pomfret; Editing by Christopher Cushing)

