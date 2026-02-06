Thick smoke seen rising from western Hong Kong

HONG KONG, Feb 6 (Reuters) - Plumes of thick smoke were seen rising above the western part of Hong Kong’s Kowloon peninsula on Friday, according to a Reuters witness.
(Reporting by James Pomfret; Editing by Christopher Cushing)
HONG KONG, Feb 6 (Reuters) - Plumes of thick smoke were seen rising above the western part of Hong Kong’s Kowloon peninsula on Friday, according to a Reuters witness.
(Reporting by James Pomfret; Editing by Christopher Cushing)
HONG KONG, 6 febbraio (Reuters) - Venerdì scorso, secondo un testimone della Reuters, sono stati avvistati pennacchi di fumo denso che si alzavano sopra la parte occidentale della penisola di Kowloon a Hong Kong.
(Servizio di James Pomfret; Redazione Christopher Cushing)
Scrivici per correzioni o suggerimenti: posta@internazionale.it
Inserisci email e password per entrare nella tua area riservata.
Non hai un account su Internazionale?Registrati