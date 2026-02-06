Three dead in light plane crash off South Australia coast, police say

SYDNEY, Feb 7 (Reuters) - A light plane crashed into the ocean off South Australia on Friday killing the three men on board, police said.

The plane went down in Long Bay near the port town of Goolwa South, about 63 km (39 miles) south of the state capital Adelaide, on Friday afternoon local time, police said on Saturday.

Those on board including the pilot “were subsequently located deceased,” police said in a statement, adding that the wreckage of the plane had been returned to shore.

Local media outlet 7News late on Friday posted on X what it said was eyewitness footage of the plane plummeting nose first towards the ocean.

Police said Australian Transport Safety Bureau investigators were at the crash site on Saturday.

