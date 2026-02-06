Ukraine seeks to soften key condition for new IMF loan, Bloomberg News reports

Feb 6 (Reuters) - Ukraine is seeking to soften an unpopular tax bill demanded by the International Monetary Fund as a condition to unlock more than $8 billion under a financing programme, Bloomberg News reported on Friday, citing people familiar with the matter.

Ukraine’s finance ministry is finalising a draft law to raise taxes on business, the report said, adding that it was opposed by President Volodymyr Zelenskiy, Prime Minister Yulia Svyrydenkoand many lawmakers.

Reuters could not immediately verify the report.

Ukraine and the IMF struck a preliminary agreement on a new, $8.1 billion lending programme last year that still needs approval from the fund’s Executive Board.

(Reporting by Ananya Palyekar in Bengaluru; Editing by Alex Richardson)