UN Security Council to exempt sanctions on humanitarian aid for North Korea, source says

By Heejin Kim

SEOUL, Feb 6 (Reuters) - A United Nations committee has approved exemptions from wide-reaching sanctions against North Korea to allow fresh humanitarian aid to reach the country, a diplomatic source said on Friday, amid a push by Seoul and Washington to engage Pyongyang.

The members of the UN Security Council Sanctions Committee on North Korea unanimously agreed on Thursday to exempt sanctions on 17 humanitarian projects for North Korea, the source told Reuters on the condition of anonymity as the person was not authorized to speak publicly.

There has not been an official announcement yet by the Security Council or the sanctions committee. The U.N. could not be immediately reached for comment.

The projects, all of which are undertaken by international bodies like UNICEF and non-government organisations based in South Korea, the United States and other countries, had been pending since the first half of 2025, the source said.

The U.N. Security Council adopted Resolution 1718 in 2006 following North Korea’s sixth nuclear test in violation of earlier sanctions, banning the transfer of arms, fuel and other items that had been included in the aid packages.

North Korea has labelled U.N. and other international sanctions against it as signs of hostility orchestrated by the United States that infringed on its sovereign right to develop nuclear arms and ballistic missiles.

South Korea’s DongA Ilbo newspaper reported U.S. President Donald Trump gave his approval for backing the exemption, which required unanimous agreement in the committee where the United States is a member.

Kim has remained silent despite overtures by Trump and South Korea to resume dialogue, instead pushing ahead with arms development and solidifying ties with Russia and China.

(Reporting by Heejin Kim; Editing by Jack Kim and Raju Gopalakrishnan)