US animal rights activist can be extradited from UK over 2003 bombings

LONDON, Feb 6 (Reuters) - An alleged animal rights extremist can be extradited from Britain to the U.S. to stand trial over bombings linked to animal testing more than two decades ago, a London court ruled on Friday.

U.S. citizen Daniel San Diego, 47, is accused in relation to bombings in California in 2003, with the so-called Revolutionary Cells of the Animal Liberation Brigade claiming responsibility. No one was injured in either of the incidents.

San Diego was found in Wales in November 2024, having been on the FBI’s most-wanted terrorist list since 2009 – the first domestic terrorist on the list, alongside the likes of late al Qaeda leader Osama bin Laden.

His lawyers argued last year that he could not receive a fair trial if extradited, citing “the political capture of the criminal justice system” and the U.S. Department of Justice under President Donald Trump.

Judge Samuel Goozee ruled San Diego could be extradited, saying in his ruling there was “no evidence of any improper political involvement in (San Diego’s) case or any evidence of any presidential interference in (San Diego’s) case, now or in the future”.

The first bombing San Diego is charged with targeted biotechnology firm Chiron Inc. near Oakland, California, in August 2003. Authorities responding to the blast found a second bomb, which the FBI said may have targeted first responders.

The Animal Liberation Brigade said in a statement at the time: “This is the endgame for the animal killers and if you choose to stand with them you will be dealt with accordingly.”

A month later, a nail bomb detonated outside nutritional products company Shaklee, in an attack also claimed by the Animal Liberation Brigade.

Lawyers representing U.S. authorities said the companies targeted had links to British firm Huntingdon Life Sciences, which was long the focus of both lawful and criminal protests for testing pharmaceuticals, chemicals and dyes on animals.

