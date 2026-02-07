https://www.internazionale.it/ultime-notizie-reuters/2026/02/07/china-conducts-naval-air-patrols-around-disputed-south-china-sea

China conducts naval, air patrols around disputed South China Sea

La Cina conduce pattugliamenti navali e aerei intorno al conteso Mar Cinese Meridionale

Reuters
7.2.2026
An aerial view of a China Coast Guard ship navigating near the disputed Scarborough Shoal, as Philippine Coast Guard aircraft carrying journalists patrols the area, days after two Chinese vessels collided in the area while allegedly trying to block a Phili (Reuters)

BEIJING, Feb 7 (Reuters) - China conducted naval and air patrols in the South China Sea from Monday to Friday, the China Southern Theater Command said in a statement on Saturday.

“In an attempt to stir up troubles in the South China Sea, the Philippine side roped in countries outside the region and conducted so-called ‘bilateral air patrol’, undermining peace and stability in the region,” the statement said.

Forces of the Southern Theater Command will remain on high alert and resolutely safeguard China’s territorial sovereignty and maritime rights and interests, according to the statement.

The Philippine embassy in Beijing did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

(Reporting by Beijing newsroom; Editing by Toby Chopra)

Scrivici per correzioni o suggerimenti: posta@internazionale.it

Da non perdere

Ucraina Kiev rischia di perdere la guerra dell’energia Marija Tsaturjan
scuola Un anno scolastico in giro per l’Italia Pauline Valkenet
Venezuela La legge sul petrolio dettata da Trump Simon Romero
Abbonati a Internazionale per leggere l’articolo.
Gli abbonati hanno accesso a tutti gli articoli, i video e i reportage pubblicati sul sito.
Abbonati