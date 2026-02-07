https://www.internazionale.it/ultime-notizie-reuters/2026/02/07/greenland-foreign-minister-says-us-talks-are-positive-but-the-outcome-remains-uncertain

Greenland foreign minister says US talks are positive but the outcome remains uncertain

Il ministro degli esteri della Groenlandia afferma che i colloqui con gli Stati Uniti sono positivi, ma l’esito rimane incerto

Reuters
7.2.2026
Greenland’s Foreign Minister Vivian Motzfeldt speaks to media, as Denmark’s Defence Minister Troels Lund Poulsen visits Nuuk, Greenland January 31, 2026. REUTERS/Stoyan Nenov/File Photo (Reuters)

COPENHAGEN, Feb 7 (Reuters) - Greenland’s Foreign Minister Vivian Motzfeldt said on Saturday that while it is positive that talks with the U.S. are ongoing, they are not yet where Greenland wants them to be, and it is too early to predict where they will lead.

“We are not there where we want to be yet. There is going to be a long track, so where we are going to land at the end, it’s too early to say,” Motzfeldt said at a joint press conference in Nuuk with her Danish and Canadian counterparts. 

(Reporting by Stine Jacobsen, editing by Jacob Gronholt-Pedersen)

