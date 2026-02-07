Greenland foreign minister says US talks are positive but the outcome remains uncertain

COPENHAGEN, Feb 7 (Reuters) - Greenland’s Foreign Minister Vivian Motzfeldt said on Saturday that while it is positive that talks with the U.S. are ongoing, they are not yet where Greenland wants them to be, and it is too early to predict where they will lead.

“We are not there where we want to be yet. There is going to be a long track, so where we are going to land at the end, it’s too early to say,” Motzfeldt said at a joint press conference in Nuuk with her Danish and Canadian counterparts.

