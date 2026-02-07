Israel’s Netanyahu expected to meet Trump in US on Wednesday and discuss Iran

Feb 7 (Reuters) - Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu is expected to meet U.S. President Donald Trump on Wednesday in Washington, where they will discuss negotiations with Iran, Netanyahu’s office said on Saturday.

Iranian and U.S. officials held indirect nuclear talks in the Omani capital Muscat on Friday. Both sides said more talks were expected to be held again soon.

A regional diplomat briefed by Tehran on the talks told Reuters Iran insisted on its “right to enrich uranium” during the negotiations with the U.S., and that Tehran’s missile capabilities were not raised in the discussions.

Iranian officials have ruled out putting Iran’s missiles - one of the largest such arsenals in the Middle East - up for discussion, and have said Tehran wants recognition of its right to enrich uranium.

“The Prime Minister believes that any negotiations must include limiting ballistic missiles and halting support for the Iranian axis,” Netanyahu’s office said in a statement.

(Reporting by Muhammad Al Gebaly and Hatem Maher, Editing by Timothy Heritage)