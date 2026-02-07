https://www.internazionale.it/ultime-notizie-reuters/2026/02/07/north-korea-to-convene-9th-congress-in-late-february-kcna-reports

North Korea to convene 9th Congress in late February, KCNA reports

7.2.2026
North Korean leader Kim Jong Un attends the inauguration of the Onpho workers’ recreation center, in Kyongsong, North Hamgyong province, North Korea, released January 21, 2026. KCNA via REUTERS (Reuters)

SEOUL, Feb 8 (Reuters) - North Korea will convene the 9th Congress in late February in Pyongyang, state media KCNA reported on Sunday, without elaborating on the date.

The ruling Workers’ Party’s political bureau held a meeting on Saturday to prepare for the Congress, including the agenda and the timing, KCNA said.

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un had visited various military and economic facilities ahead of the Congress, such as a cruise missile launch site and a large-scale greenhouse farm, to promote his accomplishments in national policy.

The congress is one of North Korea’s largest political events, taking place every five years to set out major policy goals.

Analysts are watching for a military parade where the country is expected to unveil various weapons and high-profile guests may make appearances.

(Reporting by Heejin Kim; editing by Diane Craft)

