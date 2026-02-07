Southeast Poland airspace closed due to ‘unplanned military activity’, FlightRadar24 says

Feb 7 (Reuters) - Airspace in Southeastern Poland has been closed again in recent hours due to “unplanned military activity”, FlightRadar24 said on Saturday.

Lublin Airport is not accessible due to the military activity involving NATO aircraft operating in the area, the flight tracking service posted on X.

Eastern Poland’s Rzeszow and Lublin airports suspended operations for a time last month, citing routine operations and no threat to Polish airspace.

(Reporting by Ananya Palyekar in Bengaluru; Editing by William Mallard)